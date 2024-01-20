Discover enchanting destinations inspired by your favorite Pinoy movies

Developed in collaboration with GCash and Malayan Insurance, Travel Master offers coverage for travelers, encompassing personal accidents, flight delays, lost luggage, emergency medical treatment, hospital cash allowance, travel inconvenience benefits and protection against Covid-19.

To get a coverage, just go to the GInsure page in your GCash app. Choose travel and select Travel Master. Fill out the form with travel info. It will quickly show you the coverage benefits and the premium cost. Once that’s done, you’re good to go.

Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte — Broken Hearts Trip (2023)

One of the entries for this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival, Broken Hearts Trip is a story about five LGBTQ individuals who are given the chance to heal from their heartbreaks as they journey across the Philippines. One of the spots they explored is Pagudpud in Ilocos Norte, often referred to as the “Boracay of the North.” Accessible via land and air, Pagudpud is famed for its stunning beaches, including Maira-ira (commonly known as Blue Lagoon), Saud and Pansian. These beaches boast white sands and emerald waters, making them an ideal retreat for those seeking solitude. Unlike other Filipino beach destinations, Pagudpud tends to be less crowded, offering a tranquil escape.

Fujiyoshida City, Japan — When I Met You in Tokyo (2023)

Another entry from this year’s MMFF brings us not only a tale of finding love at the most unexpected times but finding love in some of the most beautiful places in the world. In When I Met You in Tokyo, two old hearts — one battered and bruised and one lonely and seeking comfort — find each other in Tokyo. While much of the story took place in the Japanese capital, the film also took its audience to Fujiyoshida City and the famous Chureito Pagoda, basking in the majestic view of Mount Fuji. A two-hour train ride from Tokyo, the city offers spectacular views of the mountain.

The best time to visit is either during the cherry blossom season in mid-April or in the first half of November to experience the changing colors of autumn.