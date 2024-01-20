Allurement of Cha-cha

Dear Editor,

Ah, Cha-cha, how alluring art thou (and maddening) for politicians to catch and get thee — by all means, by all odds, and by hook or by crook. They started the adventure this time by gathering, rather, buying “signatures” for their “people’s initiative” (“PI”) as a matter of compliance — only to dupe the poor and gullible and to sell the country, ultimately.

There appears to be a concerted effort among our legislators in both houses of Congress to railroad everything within their reach and power — towards “Charter change.” Their first moves are wrong, bad, and deceptive. So what right and good things can we expect to happen next, dear countrymen? Nothing.

If attracting foreign investors is the main reason to amend the present Constitution, its so-called “restrictive” economic provisions in particular, then there is no need to amend it because there are actually enough free and open but sane provisions and “charisma” in its gist and substance (safeguarded, prudent and nationalistic) to do the attracting — unless our officials have the plan and flubs (mindless enough) to prostitute the nation for fun — or “target” (unwittingly) to bargain the nation’s own soul.

“It’s More Fun in the Philippines.” No, sirs, move on from the ugly past. Our slogan now to attract foreign tourists is “Love the Philippines.”

There’s no problem with the government wanting to lure foreign business people, but, for Christ’s sake, why resort to the harlotry of the motherland? Entice no maniacs, but only those who are pure investors and who have clean intentions to do decent business in the country, not (for example) the carnivorous, voracious, malicious, shrewd Chinese.

To our economic managers: May I ask, with due respect, what kinds of businesses or investments do you have in mind that would help uplift our economy and usher us to progress? Lunacy.

There are so many changes that we need to do with an affect on ourselves as citizens, especially our leaders, to make the country attractive and inviting to foreigners and foreign investments. But changing or amending our Constitution is not one of them, most definitely. All are just a waste of time, energy, focus, and government resources — an exercise in futility and inanity. Political vaudeville.

Ah Cha-cha, so cunning indeed is your allurement. “Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.”

Reni Valenzuela

renivalenzuelaletters@yahoo.com