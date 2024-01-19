Waterworld nightmare

The situation unfolding in the town of Veruela, Agusan del Sur, is nothing short of heart-wrenching.

Families who have already endured the trauma of floods, the lurking danger of venomous banakon (king cobra) slithering around in the murky waters, and the cramped, uncertain conditions of evacuation centers are now faced with the bitter reality of minimal support from the local government.

In different evacuation centers, there are around 3,284 families or 12,980 people from 12 barangays who have been forced out of their homes because of rising floodwaters brought by incessant rains since Monday.

Compounding this distress, the relief goods provided fall drastically short of meeting the basic needs of these families — two packs of instant noodles, four sachets of 3-in-1 coffee, three kilograms of low-quality rice, two cans of sardines, and a small pack of stale bread. This paltry assistance is barely enough to keep hunger at bay, let alone provide proper nourishment.

Not everyone got relief packs because the distributors ran out, like hitting empty shelves.

And it gets even worse — residents who refuse to leave their homes are getting bitten by deadly cobras who have been forced out of their lairs by the floods. They’re caught between a rock and a hard place, and it’s just too much for anyone to bear.

But here’s the real gut punch — some folks have had to resort to catching and cooking snakes to get a decent meal because the local government dropped the ball and failed to provide the essential support they so desperately require. It’s beyond words to think that families are pushed to such extremes.

The fact that they have been left with no choice but to consume such unconventional and potentially dangerous food sources depicts a calamity response failure.

When calamities hit, the local government of Veruela, a second-class municipality with a population of 39,708, must step up and help the affected communities. They should be first on the scene, ensuring that the people are safe and have what they need. It’s their job to look out for their people, which means being there when things get tough.

These families need more than just makeshift meals, a roof over their heads, and an extension of the suspension of classes and work in Barangays San Gabriel, Binongan, and Poblacion. They need real, substantial support, and they need it fast.

Let’s hope that help comes their way soon and that the various government agencies and aid organizations can join forces to turn the tide for thousands of residents in what is now Veruela Waterworld.