Bulacan bettor claims P43-M Lotto 6/42 jackpot

A bettor from San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, has claimed her winnings at the PCSO Main Office a day after hitting the jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 drawn on 28 December 2023, which carried a prize of P43,882,361.60.

The 47-year-old housewife bagged the jackpot after correctly guessing the winning numbers, 18-34-01-11-28-04, taken from her family’s birthdates and two other special numbers, 28 and 34.

The lucky winner shared that she placed the bet since the number ‘28’ often represents a car and ‘34’ a house.

She disclosed that she plans to invest her winnings in business, buy a new home, and deposit the rest into her two children’s savings accounts.

In claiming lotto prizes, the winner must sign the back of the winning ticket, provide two (2) valid government IDs for verification, and adhere to the 20% tax on prizes exceeding P10,000.00 under the TRAIN Law.

Under RA 1169, winners have one (1) year from the draw date to claim their prize at the PCSO Main Office located on Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. Prizes over P10,000 must exclusively be claimed at the PCSO Main Office.

In the meantime, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Melquiades Robles reminds everyone that E-Lotto is now accessible to the public, which provides a convenient and secure way for lotto enthusiasts to participate from the comfort of their homes or any place of convenience. This digital transformation aligns with the PCSO’s mission to innovate and adapt to the changing needs of the gaming public.

PCSO, Hindi Umuurong sa Pagtulong!