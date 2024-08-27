Showbiz ‘sexual abuse’ talk heats up

Some entertainment insiders want activist/filmmaker Joel Lamangan to become either an advocate of anti-sexual abuse of showbiz stars or a leader for its tolerance as a stepping stone to bigtime stardom.
For some days now, yarns from showbiz journos and other outspoken showbiz personalities have dealt with Lamangan allegedly committing sexual abuses on young actors. The yarn resulted from GMA-7 Sparkle actor Ahron Villena’s “blind” report on his Instagram about a film director whom he claimed to have touched his genitals. This alleged exploitative touching occurred when the director took over some production assistants’ task of putting plaster on the actor’s most private parts to prevent these from showing up in a scene for a film that the director was making.
Villena did not name the filmmaker but Bong Godinez of the entertainment website PEP.ph reported that the actor must be referring to Lamangan because Villena clearly mentioned on his Instagram about a director interviewed by three PEP columnists who call themselves Troika. In that interview, he asserted that these incidents have long existed in the film industry and have led to the young actors making it to glorious stardom.
The Troika quoted Lamangan blurting out: “Matagal na ang mga ganyan; luma na ang mga kasong yan. Hindi naman ‘yan bago (Those are old news; it’s nothing new).”
Intoned Villena in his rant, addressed to the director: “Parang proud na proud ka pa sa mga ginawa mong (It seems you’re even so proud of your) sexual exploitation!”
Another PEP report quoted film director Darryl Yap as saying on Instagram that Villena was actually referring to Lamangan.
In the Troika’s latest interview with Lamangan, they quote him as stressing that he was just telling the truth and he did not intend to hurt anyone in that interview.
“Sinagot ko lang ang tanong n’yo sa akin (I just answered your question)!” the Troika quoted the filmmaker.
As of this writing, the last words about this issue were cast by Dennis Evangelista, Lamangan’s frequent line producer for his films. Evangelista proclaimed on his Facebook account that Lamangan is too busy “para pumatol kung kani-kanino (to pay attention to just anyone)” about issues all and sundry.
***
With a voice that stirs the soul, Sparkle artist Mitzi Josh introduces her debut single under GMA Playlist, “Could Get Used To You.” Now available on digital platforms worldwide, the acoustic ballad feels like an embrace — warm, comforting and filled with love.
The song captures the feeling of finding someone you can’t imagine life without, making it a perfect addition to a wedding playlist.
“The first time I heard it, sobrang na-in love agad ako,” shares Mitzi. “It’s been a while since I recorded it and I’ve been dying to share it with everyone. I can imagine this song being played at a wedding — that kind of love song.”
The song’s lyrics, penned by Rina Mercado, paint a picture of a couple deeply in love and comfortable in each other’s company. Although Mitzi has previously contributed to the soundtrack of GMA’s hit series Royal Blood with the song “Balik,” “Could Get Used To You,” is her first official single and Mitzi is more than eager to focus on her music career.
“I’m torn between acting and music, but for now, I want to concentrate on my music. I’m excited to explore different genres and showcase my growth as an artist. I want to join musicals and my dream role is to be ‘Joy’ of Ang Huling El Bimbo: The Musical. I’d also love to try out for international musicals,” the singer confided.
Prepare to be swept away with Mitzi Josh’s “Could Get Used To You,” under GMA Playlist, now available on major streaming platforms worldwide.
For more information on your favorite Kapuso singers, visit www.gmanetwork.com.