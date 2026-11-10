DOJ, DENR step up environmental law enforcement in Bicol

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region V (Bicol) has intensified its campaign against environmental crimes by equipping its frontline personnel and legal practitioners with advanced skills in evidence gathering and case documentation.

During the recent "Strengthening Environmental Justice: Evidence Gathering and Case Build-Up Workshop," environment officials emphasized that securing accountability requires scientific rigor, watertight evidence, and seamless interagency cooperation.

DENR Assistant Secretary Michelle Angelica D. Go underscored the urgency of prioritizing regional environmental cases. She noted that resolving these complex issues hinges entirely on robust partnerships between government bodies and local stakeholders.

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"The timely and effective resolution of environmental concerns requires strong collaboration," ASec Go said.

"We must continually strengthen the capabilities of our frontline personnel in evidence gathering and case build-up. This is the only way to ensure true accountability, uphold our environmental laws, and advance environmental justice."

Echoing this sentiment, DENR Bicol Regional Executive Director (RED) Francisco E. Milla, Jr. reaffirmed the regional office's unwavering commitment to evidence-based enforcement and the strict adherence to the rule of law. He challenged participants to shift their focus from the volume of apprehensions to the quality of legal outcomes.

“The true measure of effective environmental law enforcement is not simply the number of operations we conduct, but the strength of the cases we build and our ability to establish accountability within the bounds of law,” Red Milla emphasized.

The specialized workshop was designed to provide DENR personnel and legal professionals with practical strategies and deep legal insights. By mastering the intricacies of case documentation and the legal channels required for successful prosecution, participants are now better positioned to ensure that environmental offenders face the full force of the law.

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Beyond technical training, the initiative reinforced the critical role of interagency synergy in protecting, conserving, and sustainably managing Bicol’s rich natural resources.

Through these sustained capability-building efforts, DENR Bicol continues to pioneer proactive environmental stewardship and foster formidable alliances dedicated to defending the environment.

The gathering and workshop for Environmental Justice: Evidence Gathering and Case Build-Up Workshop was held on 4-5 November 2026, at Vela Hotel, Gogon, Legazpi City.