OCD CALABARZON positions bottled water stocks to strengthen provincial preparedness against possible water shortages.

Boxes of bottled drinking water are prepositioned at a facility in Cavite as part of the Office of Civil Defense CALABARZON's preparedness measures against potential water shortages associated with El Niño. The supplies were delivered to the Cavite Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office on 17 November 2026. (

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) CALABARZON has delivered bottled drinking water to the Cavite Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) as part of precautionary measures against potential water shortages associated with El Niño.

The supplies were turned over on 17 November 2026 to reinforce the province's emergency response resources and ensure that potable water would be readily available for distribution to vulnerable communities if prolonged dry conditions affect local water supplies.

The initiative, led by OCD CALABARZON Regional Director Carlos Eduardo E. Alvarez III, focuses on positioning essential relief supplies closer to communities before emergencies occur.

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By storing drinking water within the province, disaster response personnel can reduce the time required to mobilize assistance when water shortages or other climate-related emergencies arise.

The Cavite PDRRMO received the supplies on behalf of the provincial government as part of ongoing coordination between regional disaster management authorities and local government units.

According to OCD CALABARZON, advance deployment of essential supplies is intended to strengthen operational readiness and enable faster assistance to households that may experience disruptions in access to safe drinking water.

The measure forms part of the agency's broader disaster preparedness strategy, which emphasizes advance resource allocation and coordination with local disaster management offices.

Water availability remains an important concern during prolonged dry spells, particularly for communities dependent on vulnerable water sources.

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The agency did not specify the total number of bottled water units delivered, their monetary value or the intended distribution schedule.