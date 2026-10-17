OWWA to repatriate 149 OFWs from Riyadh
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is proactively assisting 149 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with their preparations for their scheduled repatriation to the Philippines on 19 and October.
For their repatriation, OWWA will use the supplemental emergency repatriation fund provided through UPLIFT.
Even before their flight, OWWA Riyadh conducted its first pre-flight orientation on Friday, 16 October. This explained the details of their repatriation, the required documents, and what they need to prepare before traveling, in order to provide them with a clear guide and help ease their worries.
Among those returning home are OFWs under the care of Bahay Kalinga, workers from Saudi recruitment agencies, and stranded OFWs temporarily staying in hotels. Some of them were affected by flight cancellations and delays related to the incident at King Khalid International Airport.
OWWA is partnering with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), through the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Riyadh, and the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh to arrange their repatriation. Coordination between agencies and other partners remains ongoing to meet their needs while awaiting repatriation.
From the preparations in Riyadh until their arrival in the Philippines, OWWA's support remains continuous, including the provision of appropriate assistance upon their arrival in the country.