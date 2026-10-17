OWWA to repatriate 149 OFWs from Riyadh

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is proactively assisting 149 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with their preparations for their scheduled repatriation to the Philippines on 19 and October.

For their repatriation, OWWA will use the supplemental emergency repatriation fund provided through UPLIFT.

Even before their flight, OWWA Riyadh conducted its first pre-flight orientation on Friday, 16 October. This explained the details of their repatriation, the required documents, and what they need to prepare before traveling, in order to provide them with a clear guide and help ease their worries.