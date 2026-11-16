Oriental Mindoro town retains religious activities for November 24–25 as local government prioritizes preparations for possible drought.

Residents participate in a previous fiesta celebration in Mansalay, Oriental Mindoro. The municipal government has suspended nonreligious activities for its November 24–25 town fiesta amid concerns over the possible effects of El Niño.

MANSALAY, Oriental Mindoro — The municipal government of Mansalay has suspended nonreligious activities scheduled for its November 24 and 25 town fiesta as part of precautionary measures against the anticipated effects of El Niño.

Mayor Ferdinand Maliwanag ordered the cancellation under Memorandum Order No. 227, Series of 2026, while allowing religious activities to proceed in recognition of the town's religious traditions.

The decision comes amid concerns that prolonged dry conditions could affect water availability, agricultural production and the livelihoods of residents, particularly those dependent on farming.

According to the municipal government's announcement, the move is intended to prioritize preparedness and essential community needs over festivities as the town braces for the potential effects of severe weather conditions associated with El Niño.

The cancellation covers nonreligious celebrations, while traditional religious observances will continue on November 24 and 25.

The decision also highlights the challenges faced by agricultural communities in Oriental Mindoro, where reduced rainfall and possible water shortages could affect both household consumption and farming activities.

Local officials have emphasized the importance of early preparations and coordination to minimize the possible impact of prolonged dry conditions on residents.

However, the municipal government has yet to specify whether funds originally intended for the canceled activities will be redirected to water conservation, agricultural assistance or other drought-related programs.

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The Philippines is monitoring the development of El Niño conditions, which can increase the likelihood of below-normal rainfall and dry spells in vulnerable areas.