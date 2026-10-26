Magalong urges COA to audit billions in budget allocations after SC ruling

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on 26 October 2026 said the Supreme Court’s ruling on the national budget raises serious questions about fiscal accountability and the proper administration of public funds across government agencies.

The SC recently declared the 2024 and 2025 General Appropriations Acts (GAAs), along with specific provisions of the 2026 national budget, unconstitutional.

Magalong urged the Commission on Audit (COA) to immediately conduct a comprehensive special audit covering the P449.5 billion in unprogrammed appropriations under the 2024 budget. His request also covers the P17.99 billion allocated to the Special Road Fund (SRF) under the 2025 budget, as well as all disbursements linked to the invalidated provisions of the 2026 national budget.

Aside from auditing financial records, Magalong called on the Office of the Ombudsman to launch an independent investigation into the matter. He said the investigation should identify public officials who may bear legal responsibility for the unconstitutional fund allocations and ensure that those found liable are held accountable under existing laws.

The call for institutional accountability aligns with Magalong’s established anti-corruption stance and governance practices in Baguio City. His administration has implemented transparency measures, including public bidding reviews, close monitoring of municipal infrastructure projects, and formal inquiries into irregular government contracts. It has also prioritized identifying systemic graft in public works and promoting ethical standards among local government units as part of its good governance advocacy.

“We must treat public funds carefully,” he said during the flag-raising ceremony at the Baguio City Hall grounds on Monday, 26 October 2026.

Magalong stressed that any upcoming audits and investigations must strictly adhere to due process and rely on empirical evidence and objective facts. He added that no public official is above the law, reiterating that government resources must serve the public interest and that taxpayers deserve a complete accounting of all state expenditures.