All is well between Robi Domingo and John Lloyd Cruz

After months of speculation surrounding their reported confrontation at a celebrity wedding, actor John Lloyd Cruz and television host Robi Domingo have apparently settled their differences, bringing an end to a controversy that once stirred conversations in showbiz circles.

Domingo confirmed that everything is now fine between him and Cruz during his appearance on GMA Network's Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

When asked by Boy Abunda whether he and the award-winning actor had already patched things up, Domingo gave a straightforward answer: "Yes."

The Kapamilya host also expressed his appreciation for Cruz, revealing that the actor had taken the initiative to reach out through their professional and personal connections to resolve the misunderstanding.

"I guess it just happened on a whim. But in a nutshell, what I want to say is it's done. I appreciate kuya Lloydie kasi he reached out to different managers in Star Magic para maayos at doon sa circle of friends namin. Okay na, all is well," Domingo shared.

He described the incident as unintentional, emphasizing that whatever happened between them has already been settled.

The controversy stemmed from an alleged disagreement during the wedding reception of celebrity couple Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde on December 22.

Domingo served as host of the intimate celebration, which was attended by several personalities from the entertainment industry, including Cruz.

According to an earlier account shared by entertainment commentator Ogie Diaz on his vlog, the reported tension supposedly began when Domingo asked Marudo how he felt about becoming "Mr. Atayde."

The question followed Domingo's earlier inquiry to the bride about how she felt being "Mrs. Marudo."

Diaz, citing an unnamed source, claimed that Cruz was offended by the question and allegedly approached Domingo near the bar area, where other celebrity guests reportedly witnessed their exchange.

However, the supposed confrontation was never publicly established through firsthand accounts from those involved at the time.

Ria Atayde previously addressed the controversy in an interview with ABS-CBN News, explaining that she was unaware of any unpleasant incident during her wedding celebration.

"If something happened between them, they kept it away from me. It wasn't something that disrupted the event or anything, it went very smoothly. It was a beautiful night," the actress said.

With Domingo now confirming that the issue has been resolved, the reported disagreement appears to be a closed chapter for both personalities.

More importantly, Domingo's revelation that Cruz made an effort to reach out suggests that both sides were willing to move beyond the misunderstanding.

For Domingo, there is no longer any reason to revisit the controversy.