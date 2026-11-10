CIDG seizes P520,000 worth of unregistered vape products in Bulacan

The CIDG seized around 1,980 unregistered vape products worth P520,000 and arrested a businesswoman during an operation in Meycauayan, Bulacan.

Authorities confiscated around 1,980 pieces of unregistered vape products worth P520,000 during a law enforcement operation in Barangay Bancal, Meycauayan, Bulacan, on 7 November 2026.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said its Eastern District Field Unit, under the CIDG National Capital Region Field Unit, conducted the operation over alleged violations of Republic Act No. 11900, or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act, in relation to Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, and Republic Act No. 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines.

The confiscated products were found to be unregistered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), according to the CIDG.

The operation also led to the arrest of a businesswoman identified only as “Jean,” who was allegedly caught selling and trading vaporized nicotine products without the required License to Operate and Certificate of Product Notification.

CIDG Director Police Maj. Gen. Robert AA Morico II said Republic Act No. 11900 establishes regulatory standards for vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products to protect public health and ensure product safety and quality.

He also cited the Consumer Act of the Philippines, which protects consumers and sets standards for businesses to ensure that only safe and compliant products are sold in the market.

The CIDG credited Police Col. John K. Guiagui, chief of the CIDG National Capital Region Field Unit, and the Eastern District Field Unit, led by Police Lt. Col. Nelson S. Cortez, for the operation.