A Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) commander was arrested during a manhunt operation in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao Del Norte on 10 November 2026.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the CIDG Cotabato City Field Unit, together with the Tracker Team and 1404th Maneuver Force Company of Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-A, and Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station conducted the operation.

The said operation led to the arrest of a male individual by virtue of Warrant of Arrest for Arson issued Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur court on October 2, 2026, with no recommended bail.

In a report submitted to the CIDG Director, Police Major General Robert AA Morico II, it stated that the arrested accused alias “Kumander” is a high ranking officer of the MILF base command.

On July 2, 2025, at around 11:30 PM, “Kumander” and 26 other co-accused, burned down a house and a motorcycle owned by a Barangay Kagawad in Linantangan, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao del Sur. The said criminal activity was spurred over a land dispute and alleged clan feud (Rido).

After the thorough investigation, the CIDG Cotabato City Field Unit filed an arson charge against the 16 suspects before the Prosecution Service, and eventually the warrant for their arrest was issued.

The CIDG leadership highly commends PLTCOL Eugene A Balugo, the Officer-In-charge of CIDG Regional Field Unit 15 (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region) and former Chief of CIDG Cotabato Field Unit, and PCPT Lyndon G Mondragon, the present Chief, and all joint PNP units for the successful intelligence-driven manhunt operation. T

he accomplishment underscores the Units commitment in helping victims attain the justice they deserved. The CIDG Cotabato did not stop in the investigation and case build-up, it filed an airtight case, waited for the arrest warrant, and grabbed one of the accused -upon sight.