Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Wednesday ordered police personnel nationwide to sustain the enforcement of local ordinances following the recording of 9.2 million violations in the first nine months of 2026.

Nartatez emphasized that enforcement under the Safer Cities Initiative must remain firm, consistent and lawful while respecting the rights and dignity of the public.

Police records showed 9.2 million ordinance violations from 1 January to 30 September, representing a 57.2-percent increase from the previous comparable period.

Of the total, 4.1 million violations resulted in fines, while approximately five million individuals received warnings or were released.

Authorities also reported 34,198 cases filed in court and 49,449 cases handled through other dispositions.

“Enforcing local ordinances is not only about correcting violations. It is also about building disciplined communities where the rule of law is upheld, public safety is protected, and every person’s rights and dignity are respected,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief said the initiative supports the Marcos administration's efforts to improve public safety through stronger law enforcement and coordination with local government units.

“We urge our police personnel to sustain firm, fair, and consistent enforcement because lasting peace and order begin at the community level,” he added.

Nartatez also urged residents to comply with local regulations and cooperate with authorities in maintaining safe and orderly communities.

He reminded police personnel that enforcing ordinances must not come at the expense of people's rights.