Filipino P-pop sensation SB19 is preparing to take another major step in its international journey as the five-member group gears up for its highly anticipated debut at the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

Composed of Pablo, Stell, Josh, Ken, and Justin, the group is scheduled to perform on 10 and 17 April 2027, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, and SZA.

Following BINI's historic appearance at the festival, SB19's participation marks another significant achievement for Philippine pop music as Filipino performers continue to make their presence felt on the global stage.

In an exclusive interview with the 1Z Entertainment team, the members expressed their excitement and gratitude as they reflected on their journey from aspiring performers to internationally recognized artists.

For SB19 leader Pablo, the opportunity represents the fulfillment of a dream they have carried since the group's early years.

"From the very beginning, we've always dreamed of bringing Filipino music to places we once only imagined. To now have that dream become a reality, with A'TIN beside us every step of the way, is something we'll never take for granted. This one's for everyone who believed in us from day one. Abangan kung ano ang pwedeng gawin ng SB19 dito!" Pablo shared.

Stell, meanwhile, admitted that the reality of performing at one of the world's most celebrated music festivals still feels surreal.

"Ito na naman tayo! Honestly, parang kailan lang, pangarap lang natin 'to. Now we're actually making it happen, and that's something we don't take lightly. Maraming salamat sa lahat ng patuloy na sumusuporta sa amin. Siyempre, hindi tayo pupunta roon para mamasyal lang. May pinaghahandaan kami, so watch out!" he said.

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For Justin, Coachella presents another opportunity for SB19 to explore new creative possibilities and demonstrate the group's artistic growth.

"Every project gives us a new opportunity to challenge ourselves and discover what else we can do. LAWLESS and Wakas at Simula pushed us creatively, but we don't want to stay in one place. We want to keep growing, s’yempre, and show people different sides of SB19. Kasi marami pa kaming puwedeng gawin," Justin explained.

Ken also acknowledged the challenges of preparing for such a major international event, emphasizing that their previous experience at Lollapalooza has helped prepare them for the next chapter.

"Simulan na! Preparing for Coachella is definitely going to push us in new ways. Lollapalooza taught us a lot, and we're bringing those experiences with us as we take on this next milestone. We know we can do more, and we're excited to show everyone just how far SB19 can go," Ken said.

Beyond the excitement of performing before an international audience, Josh hopes their participation will encourage more Filipino musicians and creative talents to pursue opportunities beyond the Philippines.

"We hope this inspires the current and future generation of Filipino artists. Whether you're part of a P-pop group or pursuing music and other creative fields, we want everyone to know that these opportunities are possible. We're doing this to help pave the way for more Filipino talent to be represented on the global stage. And we truly believe this is only the beginning," Josh shared.

The group also celebrated the announcement on social media with a special message for its loyal fanbase.

"The next stop is officially on the calendar. Coachella 2027. See you on the other side of the desert, A'TIN!"

As anticipation builds for their California performances, SB19 is determined to deliver a show that reflects not only their musical evolution but also the passion and creativity of Filipino artists.