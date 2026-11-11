SB19 continues to raise the Philippine flag as Coachella 2027 nears

P-pop group SB19, composed of Pablo, Josh Cullen, Justin, Stell and Ken, continues to bring Filipino music to the global stage as it prepares for its Coachella 2027 debut.

SB19’s journey of bringing Filipino music to the world continues to reach new heights as the group prepares for its Coachella 2027 performances on 10 and 17 April. Held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, Coachella is one of the world’s most influential music festivals, drawing international audiences and featuring some of the biggest names in music. For SB19, the performances offer another opportunity to showcase P-pop, Filipino talent and Philippine culture on a global platform.

Composed of Pablo Nase, Josh Cullen Santos, Justin De Dios, Stell Ajero and Ken Suson, SB19 has become a defining force in P-pop, helping bring modern Filipino pop music to audiences around the world. Their success is driven by their commitment, talent and passion, as well as their appreciation for Philippine arts and culture. These qualities have helped them achieve viral breakthroughs, make an impact on global charts and build a highly dedicated fan base known as A'TIN.

Adding to their growing list of achievements, the group recently performed a cover of K/DA's "Firestarter," the main theme for League of Legends. The track reached No. 1 on the Genius Lyrics and iTunes Philippines charts, making SB19 the first Filipino act to score multiple No. 1 entries in Genius Lyrics history. Their first chart-topper was "Together in Motion," the ASEAN theme song composed and written by Anya Lagman, with arrangements and production by Jimmy Antiporda and Louie Ignacio.

The song also debuted at No. 95 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and No. 153 on the European iTunes Song Chart.