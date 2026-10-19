Sandara Park: ‘The Philippines raised me’

South Korean singer and actress Sandara Park has once again expressed her deep affection for the Philippines, acknowledging how the country played an important role in shaping her personality, career, and outlook on life.

The former 2NE1 member, who first rose to fame in the Philippines before establishing a successful career in South Korea, reflected on the overwhelming love she received from Filipinos during her younger years.

“Minahal ako nang todo ng Pilipinas nu'ng bata pa ako. Nu'ng wala pa akong alam sa showbiz, wala pa akong friends at wala pa akong alam sa mundo,” Sandara shared.

Her connection with the Philippines goes beyond her early experiences in entertainment. For the K-pop star, the country became a second home where she discovered friendship, experienced personal growth, and developed a lasting bond with Filipino fans.

“The Philippines raised me and changed my life. Hindi kaya Pilipina talaga ako sa past life ko?” she added playfully.

Affectionately known as the Philippines' Pambansang Krung-Krung, Sandara became a household name after joining ABS-CBN's Star Circle Quest in 2004, eventually building a career in acting, music, and television.

Despite achieving international recognition as a member of 2NE1, she has consistently maintained her connection with the country that first embraced her.