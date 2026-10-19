Will Ashley credits Alden Richards for acting dream

Rising young actor Will Ashley has revealed that Kapuso star Alden Richards played a significant role in inspiring him to pursue a career in show business.

During his October 16 appearance on GMA Network's Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Ashley looked back on the time when he was still dreaming of becoming an actor and how watching Richards' television projects motivated him to follow a similar path.

According to Ashley, seeing the success of the award-winning actor on television made him realize that he wanted to become part of the entertainment industry.

"Itong industry, dream ko talaga siya kasi nga lagi kong sinasabi sa mga interviews, nung bago akong pumasok sa industriya, nakikita ko 'yung series ni Kuya Alden Richards," he shared.

For the young star, Richards became more than just a familiar face on television. His performances encouraged Ashley to believe that he, too, could pursue acting and eventually make a meaningful impact on audiences.

"Parang doon nasabi ko sa sarili ko na gusto kong gawin 'yun kasi ako mismo, na-inspire niya sa ginagawa niya at gusto ko rin na mai-apply ko 'yun at makapag-inspire din ako sa mga tao," Ashley explained.

His admiration for Richards also reflects the influence established performers can have on aspiring artists who look up to them as role models.

While Ashley continues to build his own identity in show business, he hopes to follow the example set by Richards—not simply by achieving success but also by inspiring others through his work.

The young actor's revelation highlights how one generation of entertainers can encourage the next to pursue their dreams.

For Ashley, what began as admiration for Alden Richards' television performances has developed into a personal ambition to become an actor capable of touching lives and motivating future talents.