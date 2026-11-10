SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) will open its SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu with two major trade exhibitions from 26 to 28 November 2026, bringing more than 1,500 brands to the new facility.

The 15th anniversary edition of PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas and the Visayas Business Connect Expo 2026 will serve as the convention center's inaugural major events, drawing exhibitors, contractors, developers and business operators from various industries.

Organized by Global-Link MP Events International Inc. and its industry partners, the exhibitions will occupy two levels of the complex at South Road Properties in Cebu City.

The opening marks a significant expansion of SMHCC's convention business, with the new facility offering 21,000 square meters of leasable event space for trade shows, conferences, corporate gatherings and other large-scale activities.

“Having two major trade gatherings as the inaugural events of SMX Convention Center Seaside Cebu is a strong affirmation of the property's potential and the confidence of event organizers in what it can offer. Beyond opening a new convention infrastructure, we are particularly pleased that its first major events will bring together diverse industries and exhibitors, creating opportunities for trade, collaboration, and commercial activity. This is an important milestone for SMHCC and for the continued development of the Philippine MICE sector,” said Walid Wafik, senior vice president for operations of SMHCC.

PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas will feature construction equipment, building materials, technologies and related industry products.

The Visayas Business Connect Expo, meanwhile, will bring together four specialized exhibitions covering printing, packaging and plastics; transportation and logistics; hotel and food service supplies; and beauty, health and wellness.

SMX Seaside Cebu General Manager Janytte Siega said the simultaneous exhibitions would demonstrate the facility's capacity to accommodate different types of trade events.

Also read Prosperity at Lanson Place Mall of Asia

“Welcoming PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas and Visayas Business Connect Expo as our debut trade shows is a strong start for SMX Seaside Cebu. The scale and diversity of these events allow us to demonstrate the flexibility of our halls and our ability to accommodate different exhibition requirements under one roof. We look forward to providing organizers, exhibitors, and visitors with a venue that supports the successful staging of their events,” Siega said.

Global-Link MP CEO Patrick-Lawrence Tan said staging the exhibitions together would create opportunities for businesses across multiple sectors.

“We are proud to bring the country's largest construction equipment and building expo back to the region. We are deeply honored by the trust and confidence that the Philippine Constructors Association has placed in Global-Link MP. To complement PHILCONSTRUCT Visayas and maximize business opportunities across sectors, we have co-located four specialized trade shows, utilizing the expansive floor area of SMX Seaside Cebu and attracting trade buyers from across Cebu and the broader Visayas region,” Tan said.

Located beside SM Seaside City Cebu and the SM Seaside Cebu Arena, the convention center is designed to handle large exhibitions, including heavy equipment displays and events requiring substantial visitor capacity.

SMHCC, the hospitality arm of SM Prime Holdings Inc., expects the facility to strengthen Cebu's position as a destination for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions.