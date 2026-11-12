The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) on Thursday condemned the fatal ambush of Basilan Regional Trial Court Branch 2 Presiding Judge Joseph Wee Sit, calling for an immediate investigation and the arrest of those responsible.

In a statement on 12 November 2026, the lawyers' organization described the killing as a direct attack on the rule of law and judicial independence.

"No lead should be left unexplored. No effort should be spared," the IBP said.

The group urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to mobilize their resources to identify and prosecute the gunmen, as well as anyone involved in planning, financing or concealing the crime.

According to the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO), Wee Sit was ambushed around 5:25 a.m. along Tumaga-Putik Road in Zamboanga City while driving to the port to catch a ferry to his court in Isabela City, Basilan.

Two motorcycle-riding assailants reportedly overtook his vehicle and opened fire before fleeing.

Investigators recovered eight .45-caliber shell casings at the scene.

Wee Sit was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital approximately an hour after the attack.

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Police have formed a Special Investigation Task Group to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind the killing.

The IBP also called for stronger security measures for judges and court personnel, particularly those assigned to high-risk areas.

It warned that violence against members of the judiciary threatens the administration of justice by fostering fear and intimidation.

The IBP Western Mindanao Region, IBP ZamBaSulTa Chapter and Basilan Gov. Mujiv Hataman joined calls for accountability.