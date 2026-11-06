25 liters of used oil spill into Mariveles coastal waters

The Philippine Coast Guard contained a 25-liter used oil spill affecting 500 square meters of coastal waters in Mariveles, Bataan.

Around 25 liters of used oil spilled into coastal waters covering approximately 500 square meters at Sitio Naswe, Barangay Ipag, Mariveles, Bataan, on 5 November 2026.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deployed oil spill containment equipment after receiving a report of a suspected oil spill at around 9:30 a.m.

Initial findings indicated that the substance may have originated from washing activities, although its source remains subject to further verification.

In coordination with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the PCG mobilized seven absorbent booms and 2,200 absorbent pads to support cleanup operations.

At 3:30 p.m., representatives from the PCG, the Mariveles Municipal Agriculture Office, and Barangay Ipag installed oil spill booms along the affected shoreline to contain the oil and prevent further spread.

By 6:30 p.m., the response team had collected 800 kilograms of oil-contaminated debris and used absorbent materials, which were placed in 40 sacks for temporary storage at a secure location.

Cleanup operations were scheduled to resume on 6 November 2026.