President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday appealed for public understanding over disruptions caused by preparations for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, assuring Filipinos that the benefits of hosting the regional gathering would outweigh the temporary inconvenience.

In a video message, Marcos acknowledged that security measures and other preparations have affected businesses, workers and commuters ahead of the summit scheduled from 15 to 18 November.

“Bagama’t may kaunting maaabala nitong susunod na araw, pansamantala lamang ito, kaunting pasensya lang. Tiyak ko na mas matimbang pa rin ang mga benepisyong matatamasa natin mula sa mga polisiyang mapagkakasunduan at sa mga trabahong malilikha,” Marcos said.

Street vendors near the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, the summit's main venue, have been ordered to suspend operations from 1 to 18 November, while some nearby establishments have also been affected by security restrictions.

The President defended the preparations, citing the importance of regional cooperation in addressing economic and security challenges.

“Marami tayong kinakaharap na hamon hindi lamang dito sa Pilipinas, kundi sa iba't ibang panig ng mundo. Ramdam natin ang pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin at langis, ang paghina ng ekonomiya sa ilang bansa, at ang mga usapin sa seguridad,” he said.

Marcos stressed that many of these challenges require coordinated responses from Southeast Asian nations rather than individual government action.

“Marami sa mga problemang ito ay hindi natin kayang solusyunan na mag-isa, kaya't napakahalaga ng ASEAN. Ito ang pagkakataon para sa mga bansa sa ating rehiyon na mag-usap, magkaunawaan, at magtulungan upang humanap ng mga solusyon sa mga problemang pare-pareho nating kinakaharap,” he said.

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He also emphasized the importance of face-to-face diplomacy in building trust and securing agreements among regional leaders.

As host, the Philippines has an opportunity to shape discussions on rising food and fuel prices, regional security, agriculture, employment and livelihoods, Marcos said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development has begun distributing financial assistance and food packs to vendors affected by temporary business closures.

Qualified beneficiaries are receiving P10,000 each under the government's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program.