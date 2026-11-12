Grab Philippines is banking on homegrown leadership to sustain its expansion across transport, delivery, and financial services as it appointed company veteran CJ Lacsican as next Country Managing Director effective 1 December.

Lacsican will succeed Ronald Roda, who is leaving the ride-hailing and delivery giant to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities after more than eight years with the company, including two as its Philippine chief.

The leadership change puts Lacsican at the helm of a business that has expanded into more than 300 cities nationwide, with operations spanning ride-hailing, deliveries, digital lending and motorcycle taxi services.

“CJ is a proven leader who knows our business and the Philippines deeply. Her appointment reflects how we invest in developing leaders from within, and she is the right person to lead Grab Philippines into its next phase of growth,” Grab Group Managing Director of Operations Yee Wee Tang said.

Lacsican’s appointment is Grab Philippines’ second consecutive internal leadership succession, following Roda’s takeover from Grace Vera Cruz in 2024.

A nearly five-year Grab veteran, Lacsican has overseen Central Operations, Cities, Grab Financial Group and, most recently, Mobility & Operations. She previously spent nearly two decades in financial services leadership roles across Asia and Europe.

“My father’s tricycle business taught me early on what a good day on the road means for a family. I have carried that lesson through every role I’ve held, across Asia and Europe and here at Grab. It is an honor to lead Grab Philippines. Working hand in hand with the government, our driver- and merchant-partners, and the communities we serve, we will keep building a platform that opens opportunities and delivers services Filipinos can rely on every day,” Lacsican said.

Under Roda, Grab scaled businesses including GrabMart, GrabMall, digital lending and MOVE IT, while generating hundreds of thousands of livelihood opportunities.

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Roda will serve as Senior Advisor and Board Executive beginning December to support the transition into early 2027.