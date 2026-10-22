BPI names Ginbee Go as next president, CEO

MARIA Cristina “Ginbee” L. Go has been named the successor to President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Teodoro “TG” K. Limcaoco, making her the first female chief in the bank’s 175 years of operations.

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has named Executive Vice President and Consumer Banking Head Maria Cristina “Ginbee” L. Go as the successor to President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Teodoro “TG” K. Limcaoco, with the transition scheduled for 26 April 2027.

In an announcement Thursday morning, BPI said its board approved the succession plan, which will take effect after the bank’s annual stockholders’ meeting, subject to necessary regulatory approval.

Go, a 23-year BPI veteran, currently leads the bank’s consumer banking business. She previously served as president of BPI Family Savings Bank, where she led the institution’s transformation and integration into BPI. Upon her appointment, Go will become the bank's first female chief executive in its 175-year history.

BPI Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said the leadership change reflects the bank’s succession planning and its preparations for the next phase of growth.

“TG has brought BPI to tremendous new heights as CEO over the past five years, and we are grateful for the strong platform that we will now be building upon. Under his leadership, BPI saw a period of significant transformation across digital, financial inclusivity, and sustainability.

“Likewise, I am excited for the new prospects ahead under Ginbee’s stewardship. Amidst some volatility in the global and domestic environment, there are notable opportunities, particularly as the Filipino consumer sector grows, becomes more sophisticated, and seeks a trusted partner in achieving financial stability and success,” he said.

Limcaoco has led BPI since assuming the president and CEO roles in 2021. After the transition, he will remain a member of the bank’s board and take on senior governance roles in other major operating companies of the Ayala Group. The group said details of these roles would be announced in due course.

During Limcaoco’s tenure, BPI said it expanded its reach to more than 19 million customers nationwide and employed over 23,000 Filipinos. The bank also advanced financial inclusion through initiatives such as agency banking and digital-first banking solutions.

BPI said Limcaoco led the modernization of its technology infrastructure, strengthened cybersecurity and digital capabilities, accelerated sustainability initiatives, and fostered a culture of innovation, collaboration and customer focus. The bank also posted record full-year net income in three consecutive years, from 2023 to 2025, under his leadership.

Go, meanwhile, has played a central role in modernizing BPI’s consumer banking business, deepening customer relationships, expanding its retail footprint, and integrating physical and digital banking services.

Before joining BPI, Go held leadership positions at Citibank, Ayala Land and Procter & Gamble. A certified public accountant, she graduated magna cum laude from the University of the Philippines Diliman and placed first in the 1991 CPA Licensure Examination. She earned her MBA with honors from Harvard Business School.

Go currently serves on the boards of Ayala Foundation, TransUnion Philippines, BPI Direct BanKo and BPI MS Insurance Corp.

“I believe that leadership transitions provide us with rare opportunities to both look at what has come before, while also embracing the things that have yet to come,” Zobel de Ayala added.