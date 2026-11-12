Love is taking on a new meaning for singer-songwriter Dionela and his wife, Meizy Mendoza, as the couple prepares to welcome their first child.

The “Marilag” hitmaker shared the exciting news on Facebook on 12 November, revealing that what was supposed to be a celebration of his latest music release turned into an even more meaningful announcement.

Reflecting on how he prayed for God’s blessing over his new song, Dionela wrote, “Well, God confirmed it in a most special way.”

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The musician accompanied his announcement with a photo showing Meizy’s growing baby bump and two positive pregnancy tests, drawing heartfelt congratulations from fans and fellow supporters.

The pregnancy marks another beautiful milestone in the couple’s love story. Dionela proposed to Meizy during his “The Grace” concert in November 2025 before they exchanged wedding vows in March 2026.

The happy news also comes as Dionela celebrates the release of his latest single, “Sarah,” featuring John Roa, a song that explores love so profound that it feels sacred.