BINI’s Mikha Lim apologizes over alleged phone use while driving

BINI Mikha Lim apologizes over a viral video allegedly showing her using a phone while driving and says she will face LTO penalties.

BINI member Mikha Lim has publicly apologized after a video allegedly showing her using a mobile phone while driving circulated on social media, acknowledging her mistake and vowing to become more responsible on the road.

In a statement posted on her X account, the P-pop star expressed regret over the incident and accepted responsibility for her actions.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions. There is absolutely no excuse for using my phone while behind the wheel. It was careless and irresponsible,” Mikha said.

The singer also said she had coordinated with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and was prepared to face the consequences of her violation.

“I take full accountability for what happened. I have already reported to the LTO and am going through due process to face the proper penalties for my violation,” she added.

On Monday, Mikha surrendered her driver's license to the LTO after receiving a show cause order in connection with the viral video.

Reflecting on the controversy, the BINI member emphasized the importance of following traffic regulations and ensuring everyone's safety.

“This has been a big lesson for me to be much more mindful, disciplined, and responsible moving forward,” she said.

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She also reminded the public that road safety regulations are meant to protect everyone and should always be taken seriously.