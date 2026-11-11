SB19 is taking another major step on the global music stage as the Filipino group joins the lineup of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2027.

The five-member act will perform on Day 2 of the festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, with scheduled appearances on April 10 and April 17, 2027.

SB19 will share the festival stage with some of the biggest names in music, including headliners Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, and SZA, as well as international acts such as Madonna, JISOO, NCT, Becky G, BABYMONSTER, and Daddy Yankee.

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The announcement marks another milestone in SB19’s growing international journey, following years of expanding P-pop’s presence beyond the Philippines. The group has become one of the genre’s most recognized acts worldwide, earning a dedicated global following through their performances, songwriting, and Filipino-rooted artistry.

Their Coachella appearance comes as P-pop continues to gain wider recognition internationally, with Filipino artists reaching more global audiences through major festivals, collaborations, and overseas performances.

Composed of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin, SB19 is known for songs including “Gento,” “MAPA,” and “Bazinga.” Since their debut, the group has helped introduce Filipino pop music to listeners around the world while showcasing the creativity and talent of the local music scene.