A five-year-old child died after being struck and run over twice by a van while crossing a road in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City. The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday along Eusebio Avenue in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, where CCTV footage captured the van hitting the child as it turned onto the road.





The vehicle ran over the child twice before coming to a stop. Residents rushed to the scene to assist the victim, who was taken to a hospital but did not survive the severe abdominal injuries.



Pasig police took the 62-year-old driver into custody following the incident. He was reportedly headed to Tagaytay when the collision occurred.



The driver told authorities he failed to notice the child crossing the street and apologized to the family.



The victim's grandmother said the family had repeatedly warned the child against going outside without adult supervision.



She said the child's mother was at home caring for a newborn when the incident happened.



The grandmother also spoke of the difficulty of losing one of the 18 grandchildren under her care.



The driver remains detained at the Pasig City Police Station and faces a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.###

