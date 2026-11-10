The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, 10 November, reported an increase in influenza-like illnesses (ILI) nationwide, with more than 15,000 cases recorded over a two-week period in October.

In its latest epidemiological report, the DOH recorded 15,212 ILI cases from 4 to 17 October, up from 12,929 cases reported from 20 September to 3 October.

The department reported a 17 percent increase in infections, while the case fatality rate remained at 0.06 percent.

Western Visayas, MIMAROPA and Central Visayas accounted for the highest shares of reported cases.

The DOH also identified 13 provinces and highly urbanized cities, mostly in Metro Manila, with localized increases in ILI cases.

“Thus, the DOH reminds the public to practice preventive behaviors such as covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, staying at home when experiencing flu-like symptoms to avoid spreading the illness and ensuring proper ventilation in indoor spaces,” the department said.

Meanwhile, dengue cases also increased during the same reporting period.

The DOH recorded 23,831 dengue cases from 4 to 17 October, up 4 percent from 23,008 cases in the preceding two weeks.

Also read UHC coverage grows to 114 sites nationwide

Leptospirosis cases, however, continued to decline, with 506 infections recorded during the latest period, down 46 percent from 940 cases previously reported.