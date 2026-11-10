The Philippine Army's 10th Infantry Division (10ID) reported the surrender of 341 suspected communist rebels and supporters and the recovery of 188 firearms as part of its security operations in the Davao region.

Maj. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10ID, presented the division's accomplishments during the fourth-quarter meeting of the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC XI) in Davao City on Monday, 9 November.

The meeting was presided over by RPOC XI Chairman Nelson Dayanghirang and attended by regional officials and government representatives.

According to the Army, the division conducted more than 24,000 civil-military operations as part of efforts to maintain the region's declared insurgency-free status.

The 10ID also reported conducting 940 humanitarian assistance and disaster response activities, deploying 196 disaster response teams and assisting nearly 500,000 people.

Luzon said maintaining peace and security required sustained military readiness, coordination among government agencies and continued community participation.

He also emphasized the need to strengthen territorial defense capabilities in support of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Operations.

The division said it would continue working with local governments and partner agencies to address security threats, improve disaster preparedness and support development initiatives across Southeastern Mindanao.