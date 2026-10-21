Army scouts Davao sites for territorial defense operations

The Philippine Army's 10th Infantry (Agila) Division is assessing potential sites in the Davao Region for military facilities as part of its preparations for external security and territorial defense operations.

Maj. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry Division (10ID), led an aerial reconnaissance mission on 13 October 2026 to evaluate areas that could support the Army's future operational requirements, the military said Wednesday.

The reconnaissance focused on terrain conditions, accessibility and the suitability of potential locations for military infrastructure.

Subordinate commanders and staff officers also presented operational assessments covering possible cantonment areas, mobilization centers and training facilities in the hinterlands of the Davao Region.

The proposed facilities would support troop mobilization, reserve force development and territorial defense preparations.

The Army said the assessment forms part of the division's continuing efforts to strengthen its readiness for External Security Operations (ESO) while maintaining operational capabilities across Southeastern Mindanao.

“Our preparations for External Security Operations must be deliberate and forward-looking. By assessing potential areas and strengthening our capabilities, we ensure that the Division remains ready to meet future operational requirements and contribute to the Philippine Army’s territorial defense mission,” Luzon said.