Some of the 118 newly graduated BHWs showing off their certificates and graduation photos after completing the Barangay Health Services (BHS) National Certification (NC II) held at the Bulwagan ng mga Gobernador in Tarlac Capitol on 6 November 2026.

The province of Tarlac now has 118 newly minted Barangay Health Workers (BHW) after graduating the Barangay Health Services (BHS) National Certification (NC II) held at the Bulwagan ng mga Gobernador in Tarlac Capitol on 6 November 2026.

Governor Christian Yap led the graduation ceremony that showcases the Provincial Government’s thrust to prepare Tarlaqueños in becoming public servants who will provide the necessary health services to all the barangays in the province of Tarlac.

Yap said that the 118 BHWs completed the technical-vocation course thru the help of the Technical Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Tarlac Center for Learning and Skills Success (T-CLASS). He added that they are now ready to safeguard and establish proper healthcare for everyone.

The said program is part of the Provincial Government’s thrust thru the leadership of Yap, along with Vice Governor Lita Aquino and the Sangguniang Panlalawigan. This endeavor aims to provide every Tarlaqueño services towards having a healthy physique and quality living while also providing select residents to become public servants.