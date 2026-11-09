South Korean heartthrob Park Bo-gum has proven that his talents extend far beyond acting after successfully obtaining a national technical qualification in general hairdressing.

The popular actor passed the certification examination on his second attempt, demonstrating his determination to master a profession outside the entertainment industry.

According to The Korea Times, Park recently secured his hairstyling qualification just in time for the upcoming second season of his reality program, The Village Barber 2, scheduled to return this November.

Known for his impressive performances in Korean dramas and films, Park continues to surprise fans with his willingness to explore new skills and take on unfamiliar challenges.