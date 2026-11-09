Imelda Schweighart fires back at Wilbert Tolentino over leaked messages

Miss Earth Philippines 2016 Imelda Schweighart hit back at businessman Wilbert Tolentino after he posted screenshots of their private exchanges from 10 years ago, when she was just 20 years old.

Schweighart questioned Tolentino’s decision to share the old messages, claiming that posting the screenshots online was illegal. She aired her frustration in a Facebook post.

"Seriously, Wilbert Tolentino? Ang lakas ng loob mo ilabas ang [screenshots] 10 years ago galing sa akin when I was 20 years old... Ill*gal ang pagpost ng screenshots online... Next time, kung makikisawsaw ka, 'wag kang mamersonal. Dahil kaya kong ibalik sayo 'yan," she wrote.

The beauty queen then hinted at filing a complaint against Tolentino with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), while making allegations about his business dealings.

"Since, nilabas mo yan.. pag usapan natin ang illegal mong negosyo. Isumbong ko na ba sa NBI?" she wrote.

Schweighart also claimed that a source had told her Tolentino had chatters and alleged that someone connected to the former employer of a person named Melanie had approached them. She further questioned what the term "chatter" meant and suggested a possible association with activities involving Nigerians.

"Ayon sa source ko.. may chatters ka daw. At may lumapit sakanilang dating boss ni Melanie? What’s a chatter po ba? Bakit associated ka rin sa gawain ng mga Nigerian?" she further wrote.