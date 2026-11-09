The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Rizal-RSM Chapter has pledged its support for newly appointed Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda's efforts to strengthen judicial independence, reduce case backlogs and improve public access to justice.

In a statement, the chapter welcomed Zalameda's appointment as the country's 28th chief justice, describing his elevation to the Supreme Court's top post as a "distinct honor" for its members.

Zalameda took his oath on Friday, 6 November, before Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen at the Supreme Court En Banc Session Hall in Manila.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed him from a five-member shortlist submitted by the Judicial and Bar Council, succeeding Alexander Gesmundo, who retired upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

The IBP chapter expressed confidence in Zalameda's leadership and committed to supporting his proposed data-driven reforms, particularly the redistribution of court workloads to accelerate case resolution.

It also emphasized the need to strengthen the rule of law and expand free legal assistance to underserved communities.

Zalameda began his legal career as a branch clerk at the Regional Trial Court in Makati before serving as a prosecutor and later as Mandaluyong City prosecutor.

He was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2008 and joined the Supreme Court in August 2019.

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A graduate of Ateneo de Manila University's College of Law, Zalameda passed the Bar examinations in 1988.

The IBP Rizal-RSM Chapter also thanked former Chief Justice Gesmundo for his leadership and contributions to judicial modernization and improved access to justice.