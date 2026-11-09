Actor Ian de Leon has offered a hopeful update on his relationship with sister Matet de Leon, confirming that they have resumed communication following the public controversy surrounding their family after the death of their mother, National Artist and Superstar Nora Aunor.

In a recent interview, Ian acknowledged that he and Matet have been talking despite the disagreements that previously placed their family in the spotlight.

“Yeah, nag-uusap naman kami. We’re fine, we’re good,” Ian shared.

However, when asked whether everything had already been settled between them, the actor explained that their immediate priority remains the matters left behind by their late mother.

“Naayos? Yeah, but like I’ve said, focus muna tayo sa kung ano ang naiwan ni Mommy,” he said.

The siblings previously became the subject of public discussion following conflicting statements concerning Aunor’s estate and the management of her legacy.

Ian had earlier maintained that he was the sole legal heir to the Superstar’s remaining properties, although he expressed his intention to share the inheritance with his siblings.

Another source of disagreement involved the establishment of Nora Aunor Enterprise and the Nora Aunor Foundation, which Ian said had been discussed and agreed upon during a Zoom meeting. His sisters Lotlot and Matet, however, disputed his account.

Also read Ian de Leon sets the path for Nora Aunor’s enduring influence

Despite the misunderstandings, Ian made it clear that he remains open to forgiveness and reconciliation, drawing inspiration from his Christian faith.

“Of course, it’s not forever, no. Christ forgave those who put Him in the cross, so why not us? Let us repent for what Christ did to save us from our sins. Kung Siya nagpatawad, why not us?” he explained.

His remarks suggest that while certain family matters may still need to be addressed, the communication between him and Matet represents a positive development after months of controversy.

For Ian, honoring their mother's memory and attending to the responsibilities she left behind appear to take precedence over the disagreements that have affected their relationship.