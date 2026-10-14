Janice de Belen forgives John Estrada, but won't work with him

Veteran actress Janice de Belen has made it clear that while she has already forgiven her former husband, actor John Estrada, she has no intention of working with him on any future television or film project.

In a candid conversation with entertainment columnist and talent manager Ogie Diaz, Janice opened up about her relationship with John, explaining why she prefers to maintain a professional distance from the actor despite having moved on from their complicated past.

When asked whether there was an actor she would rather not work with, Janice did not hesitate to mention her former husband.

“Isa lang naman. Si John [Estrada] lang naman. Alam naman na natin kung bakit,” she answered.

Her straightforward response prompted a discussion about forgiveness, personal boundaries, and the emotional history that continues to influence her decisions.

For Janice, forgiving someone does not necessarily mean allowing that person back into every aspect of one's life.

“I'm very clear on that. Hindi kami pwedeng magtrabaho together. Why? There is so much history and drama in between both of us,” she explained.

The actress emphasized that she has already reached the point where she can forgive John for what happened between them. However, she believes forgiveness should not come with the expectation that they must eventually become friends or professional colleagues.

“Napatawad ko na siya. Tapos na ako diyan. Pero hindi lahat ng pagpapatawad ay ibig sabihin nun kailangan kayong magtrabaho, kailangan kayong maging magbarkada. Hindi ganun. Hindi ako ganun eh.”

Janice and John were once among the familiar celebrity couples in Philippine show business. Their marriage, which produced four children, eventually ended in separation.

Over the years, both stars have continued to pursue their respective careers in the entertainment industry.

Despite their shared history, Janice has consistently maintained her independence as an actress, earning recognition for her performances in television dramas and films.

Her latest remarks reveal how she approaches personal relationships with maturity while remaining firm about the boundaries she has established.

Rather than reopening old controversies or dwelling on painful experiences, Janice appears determined to protect the peace she has found in her personal life.

Her position also reflects an important distinction between forgiveness and reconciliation.

While forgiveness can provide emotional closure, reconciliation requires a different level of willingness and trust—something Janice does not consider necessary when it comes to working with her former husband.

For the seasoned actress, moving forward does not mean pretending that the past never happened.

It means acknowledging those experiences, learning from them, and making decisions that are best for her present circumstances.

As both Janice and John remain active in show business, the possibility of their names being brought together in a future project may continue to generate curiosity among fans.

However, Janice's answer leaves little room for speculation.

She has forgiven John Estrada, but sharing the screen with him again is a chapter she has no plans of reopening.