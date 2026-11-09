David Licauco takes the top position in Hybrid Games

Actor David Licauco earns another fitness milestone after topping the men’s solo 30–39 age group at a recent hybrid games competition, finishing the challenge in under 30 minutes.

Aside from being known as the Pambansang Ginoo, actor David Licauco has earned another fitting moniker: Mister Number One. He recently topped the men’s solo division in the 30–39 age group at an active hybrid games competition organized by an apparel and lifestyle brand.

According to a post on the official GMA Artist Center Facebook page, Licauco completed the competition in less than 30 minutes.

The achievement adds another feather to Licauco’s fitness cap, as the actor has been actively competing in local and international fitness events.

In March, Licauco made his Hyrox debut in Taipei, recording the fastest time by a Filipino participant in the Open Division in Asia. He also ranked first among all Filipino participants in the Taipei leg.

Midyear, he set a new personal record at Hyrox Jakarta 2026, clocking in at 1:07:38, the fastest time recorded by a Filipino participant across all age groups.

Last August, he placed fourth among Filipino participants in the Bangkok leg of the competition.