Czarina Buenaflor crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas–Batangas 2027
A new beauty queen from Batangas is preparing to make her mark on the national pageant scene as Czarina Buenaflor officially takes on the title of Mutya ng Pilipinas–Batangas 2027.
Czarina received her crown from Mutya ng Pilipinas President Cory Quirino during a coronation ceremony held on 8 November, marking the beginning of her journey toward the prestigious Mutya ng Pilipinas 2027 competition.
With her victory, Czarina earns the opportunity to represent Batangas on the national stage, carrying the province's rich heritage, culture, and pride as she competes alongside other delegates from across the country.
The Mutya ng Pilipinas organization welcomed its newest provincial titleholder and expressed excitement over her upcoming participation in the national competition.
As she prepares for the next chapter of her pageant journey, Czarina hopes to bring honor to Batangas and make a lasting impression in the 2027 edition of Mutya ng Pilipinas.