A new beauty queen from Batangas is preparing to make her mark on the national pageant scene as Czarina Buenaflor officially takes on the title of Mutya ng Pilipinas–Batangas 2027.

Czarina received her crown from Mutya ng Pilipinas President Cory Quirino during a coronation ceremony held on 8 November, marking the beginning of her journey toward the prestigious Mutya ng Pilipinas 2027 competition.

With her victory, Czarina earns the opportunity to represent Batangas on the national stage, carrying the province's rich heritage, culture, and pride as she competes alongside other delegates from across the country.

Also read SHOW Mutya ng Pilipinas crowns 2026 queens A new generation of beauty queens is ready to conquer the international pageant stage as Mutya ng Pilipinas crowned its latest titleholders…

The Mutya ng Pilipinas organization welcomed its newest provincial titleholder and expressed excitement over her upcoming participation in the national competition.