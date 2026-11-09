The family of the late comedian Ate Gay has publicly acknowledged the generosity of actress and fashion personality Heart Evangelista, whose kindness has continued even after the entertainer’s passing.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the comedian’s loved ones expressed their appreciation for Heart’s financial assistance, sharing a photograph of an envelope they received from the actress.

The family also remembered how Heart had extended a helping hand while Ate Gay, whose real name was Gil Aducal Morales, was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Her continued support has brought comfort to the grieving family as they cope with their loss and the financial challenges left behind by the comedian’s illness.

Heart’s gesture has become another example of her willingness to reach out to people in need, particularly during difficult moments in their lives.

For Ate Gay’s family, the assistance represents more than financial relief. It is also a meaningful reminder that the late comedian continues to be remembered with compassion and affection.