Dahlias shining moment as parents Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff beams with pride

Actress and television host Anne Curtis experienced another unforgettable milestone in motherhood as her six-year-old daughter, Dahlia Amélie, took the stage for her very first singing recital.

Dahlia performed the empowering song “This Is Me,” leaving her proud mother emotional as she watched her little girl confidently showcase her budding musical talent.

Sharing a video of the performance on Instagram, Anne expressed her overwhelming happiness over her daughter’s achievement.

Also read Vidanes Celebrity Marketing celebrates 26 years

“Our little girl with big dreams. So brave, and we are so, so, so proud,” Anne wrote.

For the actress, the song carried a special meaning as it reflected Dahlia’s journey toward discovering her individuality and expressing herself through music.

“Watching her find her voice, embrace who she is (bagong bungi pa), and shine in her own little way made this moment even more special,” she shared.

Anne also promised to remain one of Dahlia’s biggest supporters as her daughter continues exploring her interests and developing her talents.

“And through it all, we will be her biggest cheerleaders. Forever and always. Keep sparkling, our Dahlia Amélie,” she added.

Also read Pacquiao, Anne Curtis join Alex Eala homecoming event

The memorable performance became even more special with the accompaniment of the Philippine Events Orchestra, led by Sir Lester.

Anne also thanked Dahlia’s vocal coach, Jade Riccio, for patiently nurturing her daughter’s singing abilities and helping prepare her for the milestone.

Beyond the applause and music, the recital was another meaningful reminder of the joys of motherhood for Anne, who has previously spoken about how raising Dahlia has taught her to slow down and appreciate life’s precious moments.