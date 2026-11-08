The Parañaque City Government issued a statement on 8 November 2026 explaining the temporary restrictions on street vending in Baclaran in preparation for the 49th ASEAN Summit. (Photo courtesy of Parañaque City Government)

The Parañaque City Government has implemented clearing operations in Barangay Baclaran, temporarily prohibiting street vending in designated areas as part of preparations for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

In an official statement issued Sunday, 8 November, the city government said the temporary restriction covers Roxas Boulevard and its service road, Redemptorist Road up to Quirino Avenue, and areas beneath the Light Rail Transit (LRT) line.

The vending restriction took effect on 2 November and will remain in place until 20 November.

City officials clarified that the measure is temporary and assured affected ambulant vendors that they would be allowed to return to their previous vending locations after the summit, provided they maintain order and comply with regulations.

According to the city government, vendors were consulted and informed about the clearing operations before their implementation.

Local officials also appealed for understanding and cooperation, explaining that the restrictions are necessary to maintain order in areas covered by the summit preparations.

The city government further clarified that ambulant vendors have only been temporarily permitted to occupy certain areas in Baclaran while awaiting the completion of the Baclaran Gateway Market.

The planned market, located near a water channel opposite the Redemptorist Church, is intended to serve as the permanent vending site for Baclaran vendors.

The city government did not specify when construction of the market would be completed.