SC, DFA move to ease recognition of foreign divorces

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo (center) leads the Supreme Court (SC) during the ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Agreement establishing a centralized repository of foreign laws on divorce and nullity or annulment of marriage between the SC Committee on Family Courts and Juvenile Concerns (CFCJC), Office of the Court Administrator, and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) at the SC En Banc Session Hall in Manila on October 21, 2026. With him are: (from right) Court of Appeals Associate Justice Emily L. San Gaspar-Gito, Chairperson of the Sub-Technical Working Group on the Concerns of Overseas Filipino Workers Regarding the Recognition of Foreign Divorce Decrees/Reports; SC Associate Justice Jhosep Y. Lopez, CFCJC Co-Chairperson; SC Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa; SC Associate Justice Amy C. Lazaro-Javier, CFCJC Co- Chairperson; Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro; Court Administrator Ma. Theresa Dolores C. Gomez-Estoesta; DFA Undersecretary Maria Theresa B. Dizon-de Vega; and SC Associate Justice Henri Jean Paul B. Inting. Courtesy, SC PIO

The Supreme Court (SC), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Office of the Court Administrator (OCA) have signed an agreement to establish a centralized repository of authenticated and updated foreign laws on divorce and annulment to assist Filipino litigants seeking recognition of foreign court decisions.

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo led the signing of the memorandum of agreement on October 21 at the Supreme Court En Banc Session Hall in Manila.

Under the agreement, the OCA will maintain the repository, while the DFA will coordinate with Philippine foreign service posts to obtain authenticated copies of foreign marriage and divorce laws.

The SC Committee on Family Courts and Juvenile Concerns will oversee coordination and monitor the agreement's implementation.

The initiative aims to reduce the costs, delays and difficulties faced by litigants who must prove foreign laws in Philippine courts when seeking recognition of foreign divorce decrees or judgments of nullity or annulment of marriage.

Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, co-chairperson of the committee, said the initiative was prompted by concerns raised by overseas Filipinos who encounter difficulties securing recognition of foreign divorce decrees.

She emphasized that justice and public service must not only be accessible in principle but also responsive to the realities of the people they seek to serve.

For his part, Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez, also a committee co-chairperson, said the repository would help ease the burden on litigants by making authenticated foreign laws more accessible.