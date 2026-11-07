The Department of Agriculture (DA) has completed a P30-million water impounding project in Tabuk City, Kalinga, expected to provide more reliable irrigation to 35 farmers cultivating 85 hectares and help protect crop production from prolonged dry spells.

The Bulo-Magasusu Small Water Impounding Project in Barangay Bulo is part of the government's efforts to expand irrigation coverage and strengthen water security in farming communities as the country prepares for the potential effects of El Niño.

The facility has an 18-hectare pond area and a 177-hectare watershed. Its infrastructure includes a 13-meter-high dam, a 1.75-kilometer irrigation canal and a 94-meter outlet pipe.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said access to stored water would help farmers sustain production when rainfall is insufficient and reduce their reliance on fuel-powered pumps, which increase operating expenses when surface water supplies decline.

“This project—one of many the DA had envisioned—would help address one of the biggest uncertainties confronting farmers, particularly those whose livelihoods depend on increasingly unpredictable weather patterns,” Tiu Laurel said.

He credited the Magasuso Small Water Impounding System Association, led by president Mokon L. Oticao, for its participation in completing the facility.

Tiu Laurel said the project could improve farm productivity, lower irrigation expenses and help protect the livelihoods of farming families. He also urged the association to maintain the facility to ensure its benefits extend to future generations.

Small water impounding projects provide an alternative source of irrigation, particularly in areas where expanding conventional irrigation systems may be difficult or costly.