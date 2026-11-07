BOC seizes P4.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Negros Occidental

Authorities seized more than P4.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes from a refrigerated van in Ilog, Negros Occidental, as part of an intensified campaign against illicit trade.

The operation stemmed from an intelligence report received by the Bureau of Customs’ (BOC) Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) from the Philippine National Police (PNP) concerning a white refrigerated van allegedly carrying 3,754 reams of smuggled cigarettes.

The CIIS subsequently secured a mission order from District Collector Noli Santua Jr., allowing the BOC-Port of Iloilo to conduct the operation in coordination with the PNP Regional Intelligence Division in the Negros Island Region.

Authorities seized various imported cigarette products that lacked the required Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) tax stamps. The confiscated goods were estimated to be worth more than P4.1 million.

The van’s driver and his companion, both residents of Barangay Cogon, Dipolog City, were taken into PNP custody as the investigation continues.