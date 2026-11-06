The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has officially retired its UH-1H Huey helicopter fleet after 57 years of military and humanitarian operations.

The decommissioning ceremony was held on 5 November at Brig. Gen. Benito N. Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, led by PAF Commanding General Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura.

The retirement marks the end of an era that began on 29 March 1969, when the first four UH-1H helicopters arrived at Villamor Air Base.

Over nearly six decades, the helicopters supported military operations, troop transport and humanitarian missions across the country.

The PAF paid tribute to generations of pilots, aircrew and maintenance personnel who operated and sustained the aircraft throughout their service.