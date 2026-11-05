OceanaGold (Philippines) Inc. reported a net income of $28 million in the third quarter of 2026 and declared a dividend of $0.0114 per share, equivalent to approximately P0.7295 based on the company's reference exchange rate.

The company generated revenue of $149 million during the quarter, producing 22,700 ounces of gold and 3,400 tonnes of copper. Earnings per share stood at $0.012.

OceanaGold said it remained on track to meet its 2026 production and cost guidance, with output expected to increase in the fourth quarter as underground mining rates improve.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) declined to $687 per ounce, supported by higher by-product credits and lower sustaining capital expenditure. The company also generated $51 million in free cash flow during the quarter.

“We continued the safe and responsible production of gold and copper in line with our guidance. With today’s gold prices and another solid quarter of operating performance, we generated strong Free Cash Flow of $51M and announced another healthy quarterly dividend for our shareholders,” OceanaGold Philippines President Atty. Joan Adaci-Cattiling said.

She added that the company continued advancing its growth projects through higher underground mining rates and accelerated underground drilling.

OceanaGold also completed an advanced drilling program at its near-mine True Blue target, with technical work continuing to assess the potential for a future Mineral Resource estimate.