Mother arrested for alleged online sexual exploitation of daughter

A mother was arrested in General Santos City for allegedly selling child sexual abuse materials involving her minor daughter to foreign buyers, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced Wednesday, 4 November.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the woman was arrested at her residence on 28 October by operatives of the NBI's Violence Against Women and Children Division (VAWCD) and Sarangani District Office.

The arrest was carried out during the implementation of a warrant to search, seize and examine computer data.

NBI operatives also rescued the woman's daughter, who is now under the care of the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Authorities seized the suspect's mobile phone and discovered materials depicting child sexual abuse or exploitation, Matibag said.

The woman faces charges under Republic Act 11930, or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act.

Matibag said the operation stemmed from a referral by the National Coordination Center Against OSAEC and CSAEM, coursed through the Department of Justice.

The referral originated from a Kik messaging account flagged by the United States-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Investigators subsequently traced the account to the suspect, who allegedly offered abusive materials involving her daughter to foreigners in exchange for money.

According to the NBI, individuals from the United States, Australia and Germany were among those identified as buyers of the materials.