Filinvest REIT Corp. (FILRT) has approved a quarterly cash dividend of P0.06 per outstanding common share, bringing its total declared dividends for 2026 to P0.24 per share.

The company’s board approved the dividend during its meeting on 3 November. Shareholders on record as of 24 November will receive payment on 2 December. The distribution covers income earned from July to September and represents an annualized yield of 8.5% based on FILRT’s closing share price of P2.84 on 30 October.

FILRT reported revenues of P3 billion for the first nine months of 2026, up 18% year-on-year, driven by the full-year contribution of Festival Main Mall. Net income increased 28% to P1.3 billion, while costs and expenses rose 4% to P986 million.

The company’s portfolio consists of 17 office buildings, one mall and one resort lot, with a combined gross leasable area of 452,310 square meters. Average occupancy remained at 86% during the first three quarters, unchanged from the previous year.

FILRT secured 5,651 square meters of new leases during the third quarter, bringing its year-to-date total to 11,714 square meters. It also renewed all 20,689 square meters of leases expiring this year.

The company appointed Ambassador Joseph M. Yap as president and chief executive officer effective 15 October, succeeding Maricel Brion-Lirio, who retired.