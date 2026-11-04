Baguio Christmas Market takes a break this holiday season

Baguio City's annual Christmas Market will take a break in 2026 due to Rose Garden rehabilitation, but other holiday festivities will continue.

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City's annual Christmas Market will not take place this holiday season due to ongoing rehabilitation work at its designated location in the Rose Garden of Burnham Park.

The Baguio Tourism Council (BTC) announced that the annual event will be taking a break.

First introduced in 2019, the European-inspired attraction has become a key fixture of the city's “An Enchanting Baguio Christmas” celebrations, drawing residents and tourists to the Rose Garden and other parts of Burnham Park every December.

The BTC said it decided against moving the market to an alternative venue because the Rose Garden's distinct atmosphere is central to the event's identity. Rather than hold the market in a temporary location, the council chose to suspend the activity until the park's rehabilitation is completed and the venue is ready to accommodate visitors again.

However, the BTC announced that other festivities will continue across the city. The local tourism office confirmed that weekend performances, shows and community gatherings scheduled under “An Enchanting Baguio Christmas 2026” will proceed as planned throughout December at the Melvin Jones Grandstand and Sunshine Park.

The BTC thanked the public, vendors and tourists for supporting the market over the past several years, emphasizing that the cancellation is temporary and that the event will return once the site improvements are completed.